TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.3% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after acquiring an additional 679,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.95. 99,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.87. The firm has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

