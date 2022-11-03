TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,768.0% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 285,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,171,000 after buying an additional 275,142 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after buying an additional 100,072 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,854.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 56,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 55,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.66. 2,990,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,890,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

