TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 728,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,199,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

