TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 151 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $273.33. The stock had a trading volume of 143,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,091. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $276.67. The firm has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.85.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

