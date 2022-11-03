TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 315 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,654 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,461 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 53.8% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 475,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $100,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,422 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.76.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.49. 187,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,650,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.59 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.69.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $374,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,550,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $374,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,550,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,576 shares of company stock worth $11,950,718 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

