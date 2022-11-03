TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,875 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 20.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,454,000 after acquiring an additional 30,306 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 25.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 110.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 110.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.21.

PayPal Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,259,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $231.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.