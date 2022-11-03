TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Shares Down 0.1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.05 and last traded at $30.15. Approximately 6,475 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.19.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.