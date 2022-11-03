TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Announces Earnings Results

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $671.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.51 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. TTM Technologies updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.42 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.36-0.42 EPS.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,280.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,280.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,261.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after buying an additional 162,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,617,000 after acquiring an additional 102,222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,247,000 after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1,608.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 339,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 319,750 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Articles

