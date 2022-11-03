Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Trading 6.7% Higher

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $29.98. 551,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 974,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Up 3.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 964.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 705,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after buying an additional 639,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,926,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,589,000 after buying an additional 176,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

