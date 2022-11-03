U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.94 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

In other news, CEO Frank E. Holmes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,486 shares in the company, valued at $844,599.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

See Also

