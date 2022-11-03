U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.
U.S. Physical Therapy has increased its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.
U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 2.6 %
U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.11. 77,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,348. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $131.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy
In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Anne Motsenbocker bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $239,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Motsenbocker bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,954. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $352,172.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,626 shares of company stock valued at $918,170 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
Featured Stories
