U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

U.S. Physical Therapy has increased its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 2.6 %

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.11. 77,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,348. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $131.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Anne Motsenbocker bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $239,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Motsenbocker bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,954. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $352,172.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,626 shares of company stock valued at $918,170 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

