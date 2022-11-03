UBS Group Reiterates “€2.60” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been given a €2.60 ($2.60) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on O2D. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.60) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, September 16th. set a €3.50 ($3.50) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.60) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.00) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.50) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Telefónica Deutschland stock remained flat at €2.21 ($2.21) during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,616,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.01 ($2.01) and a 12-month high of €3.03 ($3.03). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.61. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

