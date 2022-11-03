Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CFO Sheri Savage Sells 14,814 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $472,862.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,360.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Ultra Clean stock traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,687. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $60.84.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ultra Clean Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.