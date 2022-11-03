Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $108.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical traded as low as $36.67 and last traded at $38.17, with a volume of 732111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RARE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.14.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $65,420.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,963,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,060,000 after acquiring an additional 42,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,978,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after buying an additional 508,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,110,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,256,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.80.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

