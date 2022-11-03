Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 136.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 3.2 %

RARE stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $89.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $44,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $169,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

