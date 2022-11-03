Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Stock Holdings Cut by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UA. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $155,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 44,334.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,369,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 45.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,573 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3,117.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 713,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 690,938 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 254.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 673,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Down 6.2 %

NYSE UA opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.