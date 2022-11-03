Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 17,616 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 2.7% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $77,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 25.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 504,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $90,861,000 after acquiring an additional 102,685 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 39.3% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 88.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 272,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $58,135,000 after buying an additional 127,945 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,058. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.