uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given New $48.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 139.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $20.04. 13,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,177. uniQure has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $936.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 184.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

