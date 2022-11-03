Uniswap (UNI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $255.54 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and approximately $255.54 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $7.13 or 0.00035429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00023068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00301956 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001312 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004908 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002845 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00018996 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.31250945 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 509 active market(s) with $262,329,528.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

