United Bank Buys 417 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

United Bank raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 337.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 262,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 202,770 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.70. 49,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,784. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

