United Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

United Bank decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 45,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $844,253. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.47. 45,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,396. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

