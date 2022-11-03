United Bank Has $1.56 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

United Bank increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.85.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.87. 170,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,648,682. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average is $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $165.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

