United Bank Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

United Bank boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 10,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 586.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 164,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 140,283 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 118,887 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,695 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,367. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

