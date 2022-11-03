United Bank Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

United Bank lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,126,000 after buying an additional 1,044,103 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 91,498.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,116,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,926 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $82,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,332,000 after purchasing an additional 277,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 953,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GNR stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.70. 413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,554. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $65.66.

