United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,908. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.68 and its 200-day moving average is $181.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

