United States Steel Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

United States Steel has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United States Steel has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United States Steel to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

United States Steel Price Performance

X stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 644,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 147,015 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,810,000 after acquiring an additional 275,688 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on X shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

