United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT Raised to $305.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wedbush from $250.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.13.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $253.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $259.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at $637,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $161,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,836 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.