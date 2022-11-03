UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Raised by Lindenwold Advisors

Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,035 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.7% of Lindenwold Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.0 %

UNH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $543.61. 2,241,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,681. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $522.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.53. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.00 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Argus lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

