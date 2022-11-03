Uniti Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. Uniti Group has a payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 31,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,827. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. Uniti Group has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNIT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,073,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,467 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,384,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,466,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,187,000 after buying an additional 250,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 103.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 445,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 225,827 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

