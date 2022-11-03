Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) shot up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.41 and last traded at $56.41. 678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 57,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a market cap of $838.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unitil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 30.0% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 121,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 28,014 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 31.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 13.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.