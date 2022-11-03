Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UHS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.86.

NYSE:UHS opened at $113.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.26. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,969.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 511,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after purchasing an additional 501,851 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,248,000 after purchasing an additional 453,569 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 369,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,221,000 after purchasing an additional 270,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250,295 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,788,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,743,000 after purchasing an additional 197,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

