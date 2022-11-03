UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.3% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $549,574,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after buying an additional 1,422,893 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $277,399,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after acquiring an additional 451,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,945. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

