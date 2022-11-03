UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 2.0% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 10.1% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 96.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 9.5% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 9,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.6% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $265.88. 2,764,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.53. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $274.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

