UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $4.81 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.6% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HON traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.39. 4,651,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.85. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

