UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 98 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.98. 1,076,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

