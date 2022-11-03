Unizen Trading 8.4% Higher This Week (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Unizen token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a market capitalization of $196.75 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,269.25 or 0.30958864 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012091 BTC.

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

