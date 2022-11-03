Unizen (ZCX) Trading Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular exchanges. Unizen has a total market cap of $196.75 million and $3.12 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unizen has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unizen

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

