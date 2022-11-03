Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.95

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 32471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.31.

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Upstart by 36.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Upstart by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Upstart by 26.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,263,000 after acquiring an additional 90,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

