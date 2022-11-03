USD Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $42.43 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 3rd. USD Coin has a total market cap of $42.43 billion and approximately $5.17 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003219 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,310.91 or 0.31141272 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000372 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012163 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,426,716,144 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
