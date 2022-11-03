USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

USD Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USDP traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. 148,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. USD Partners had a return on equity of 261.10% and a net margin of 16.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that USD Partners will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USD Partners

USD Partners Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in USD Partners by 18.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 199,696 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in USD Partners by 201.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in USD Partners by 12.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in USD Partners by 11.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 99,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Featured Articles

