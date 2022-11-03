USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE USDP traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. 148,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.90.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. USD Partners had a return on equity of 261.10% and a net margin of 16.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that USD Partners will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
