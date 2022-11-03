Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) PT Lowered to €20.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €25.00 ($25.00) to €20.00 ($20.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VLEEY. Barclays cut their target price on Valeo from €20.00 ($20.00) to €18.00 ($18.00) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Valeo from €24.00 ($24.00) to €22.00 ($22.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Valeo from €19.00 ($19.00) to €21.00 ($21.00) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valeo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Valeo Trading Down 6.2 %

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $8.02 on Monday. Valeo has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

