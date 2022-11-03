Valmont Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Valmont Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Valmont Industries has a payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $15.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $312.93. 167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,653. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $203.30 and a 12-month high of $321.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Valmont Industries by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $1,853,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.50.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

