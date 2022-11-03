Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Valmont Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Valmont Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $15.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $312.93. 167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.72 and its 200-day moving average is $261.82. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $321.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.50.

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 413,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

