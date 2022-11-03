VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by Alpha Omega Group Inc.

Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 10.9% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000.

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.55. 69,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,162. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.47.

