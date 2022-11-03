Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.80. 1,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.99. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

