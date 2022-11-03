Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.7% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.99. The stock had a trading volume of 98,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,010. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.81 and its 200-day moving average is $148.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

