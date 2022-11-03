Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Trimmed by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,823 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VEU stock opened at $45.75 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

