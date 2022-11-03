Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Increased by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.16. 937,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,615,816. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $52.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

