Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 296,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,615,816. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $52.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.