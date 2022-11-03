Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 133.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,801,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,069,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MGV opened at $99.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $109.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.93.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.